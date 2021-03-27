LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,650,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 840,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

