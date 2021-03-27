LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 83.5% in March

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 913,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 32,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,335. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.