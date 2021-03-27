Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.04 million and $128,526.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000696 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,604,728 coins and its circulating supply is 21,604,716 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

