Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $364.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.84 and a 200 day moving average of $358.75. The company has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.