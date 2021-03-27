London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,393 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 4.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $41,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $280,420,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

