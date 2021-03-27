London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $16.86 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 583.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,044 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 126,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 897,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. 15,609,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

