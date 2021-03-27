London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.8% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,632,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,021,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

