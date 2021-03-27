London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 20,263 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.3% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $93.03. 1,207,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,763. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

