London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 45,490 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,490 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,190,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

