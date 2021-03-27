Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $155.36 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $155.36 million and $18.17 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00625483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023421 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

