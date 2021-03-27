LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

