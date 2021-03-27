LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $275.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

