LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masimo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $4,305,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

