LPL Financial LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,947 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.72% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

