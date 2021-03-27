LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.34% of LTC Properties worth $35,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $42.84 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

