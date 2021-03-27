LTO Network Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $191.32 million and $34.64 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00628224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023411 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,943 coins and its circulating supply is 278,329,907 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.