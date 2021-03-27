LUKSO (LYXe) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.24 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $76.24 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $20.04 or 0.00035843 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00619641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022963 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

Buying and Selling LUKSO

