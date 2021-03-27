Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce sales of $83.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.80 million. Luxfer posted sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $348.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $371.17 million, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 210.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $572.62 million, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

