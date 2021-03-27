Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock worth $285,071,315. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

