Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,415 shares of company stock worth $285,071,315. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LYFT stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.