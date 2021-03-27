LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after buying an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.57. 1,281,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

