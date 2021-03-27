M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) & FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Head to Head Contrast

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for M&G and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&G 2 1 3 0 2.17 FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.46%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than M&G.

Profitability

This table compares M&G and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&G N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&G and FS KKR Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&G N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.10 $246.00 million $3.20 6.09

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than M&G.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats M&G on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, annuities, life, savings, and investment products. It serves individual savers and investors, financial advisers and paraplanners, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as M&G Prudential PLC and changed its name to M&G plc in September 2019. M&G plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

