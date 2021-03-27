Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.64

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.43. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 7,044 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFNC. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth $135,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mackinac Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFNC)
Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.
