Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.64

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.43. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 7,044 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFNC. TheStreet upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth $135,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

