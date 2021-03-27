MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.16). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 717,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,076. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock worth $1,196,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.