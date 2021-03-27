Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

