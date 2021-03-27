Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stake Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

MDGL stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

