Maecenas Hits Market Cap of $923,177.20 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a total market cap of $923,177.20 and $2,360.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.79 or 0.00618318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00064953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023051 BTC.

About Maecenas

ART is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

