Maker Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $184.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be bought for $2,110.56 or 0.03761089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

