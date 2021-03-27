Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MNSF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. Mansfelder Metals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Mansfelder Metals Company Profile

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

