Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MNSF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. Mansfelder Metals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Mansfelder Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Mansfelder Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mansfelder Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.