Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.32

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.32 and traded as high as C$28.07. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$28.06, with a volume of 342,087 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.33%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

