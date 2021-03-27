Mariner LLC Acquires 277,658 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

