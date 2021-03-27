Mariner LLC Buys 8,028 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $53.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

