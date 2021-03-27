Mariner LLC Has $44.40 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $223.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

