Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

