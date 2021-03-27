Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 4.07% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,660,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.