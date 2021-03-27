Maro 1-Day Volume Tops $20.40 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $64.94 million and $20.40 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.73 or 0.00620193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023305 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 933,141,976 coins and its circulating supply is 476,116,820 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

