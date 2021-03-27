MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 185,117 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 1.8% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 1.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $99,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

