MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 730,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,888,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.70% of Lazard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

