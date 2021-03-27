MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251,013 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Otis Worldwide worth $79,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

