MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Grows Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises about 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 2.47% of Copa worth $80,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after acquiring an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after acquiring an additional 365,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after buying an additional 189,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

