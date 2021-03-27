MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $229.38 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,368 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up about 4.1% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 1.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $229,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

