MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,722 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moody’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 754,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.09.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $304.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $192.00 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

