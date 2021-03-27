MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $27.25 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,566 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Yum China worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

YUMC stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

