MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $63.71 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of VMware worth $63,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,581 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in VMware by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,673 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $153.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

