MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,291 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.37% of TransUnion worth $68,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 137.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 8.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,241 shares of company stock worth $3,478,586. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

