MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

