MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases 1,001,234 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.7% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.35% of Southwest Airlines worth $96,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.48.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

