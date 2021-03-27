MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases 133,562 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

