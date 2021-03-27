MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,297,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned about 0.12% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,455,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after buying an additional 131,992 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Zscaler by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 102,796 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,812 shares of company stock worth $12,801,398 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

