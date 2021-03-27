MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,381,194 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,381,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,224,000. Daqo New Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 1.99% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

