MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Purchases Shares of 615,193 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,145,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Futu as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $59,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

